Feds Deport Fugitive Child Molester to El Salvador

Immigration officials removed a previously deported Salvadoran national who is wanted in his home country on child molestation charges.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have a lengthy history with Henry Parada-Orellana, 26. Officials deported him in February 2009 following convictions for misdemeanor offenses. He subsequently returned to the U.S. and officials deported him again in 2013.

Parada-Orellana returned again, and ICE officials arrested him in April 2013.

Immigration officers arrested him once more on September 1, 2015. This time, the Department of Justice charged and convicted the Salvadoran national on felony re-entry after removal charges. A judged sentenced the man to 77 days in prison. After serving his sentence, ICE officers held him in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Officials learned Parada-Orellana is a fugitive, wanted in his home country of El Salvador on charges of aggravated violation of a child.

Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers took Parada-Orellana into custody and placed him on a aircraft to return to El Salvador. On arrival, ICE ERO deportation officers turned the fugitive over to Salvadoran law enforcement officials.

“Our deportation officers dutifully uphold U.S. immigration laws. They ensure those who pose threats to the safety of our communities, especially our children, do not remain in our country,” said Yvonne Evans, field office director for ERO Washington, D.C. “Alleged sex offenders cannot use the United States as a safe haven.”

Officials stated that “since Oct. 1, 2009, ERO has removed more than 1,700 foreign fugitives from the United States who were sought in their native countries for serious crimes, including kidnapping, rape, and murder. In fiscal year 2016, ICE conducted 240,255 removals nationwide. Ninety-two percent of individuals removed from the interior of the United States had previously been convicted of a criminal offense.”

