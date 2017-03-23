Illegal Immigrant Accused of Murdering Teacher

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant has been charged with the murder of a Massachusetts public school system employee.

Jose Melendez, 54, allegedly killed Sandra Hehir by strangulation in her Worcester apartment, where she was found, the Boston Globe reported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that they have placed an immigration detainer on Melendez.

Melendez, according to police, also used the aliases “Alvarado” and “Segura” and had a long criminal history, with most recently being arrested in a neighboring region of the state.

In 2014, Melendez defaulted on probation after being convicted for breaking and entering, according to the Globe, and is currently charged in two drug-related crimes after he allegedly used a false name with Worcester police.

Hehir was called “Buffy” by her friends and family and was a beloved educator in the local school district, according to the Telegram.

“All her life she was a very kind person,” School District Superintendent Maureen F. Binienda said of Hehir to the Telegram. “I really hope that people join together and try to find who did this.”

If released to ICE under any circumstance, Melendez will face deportation.

