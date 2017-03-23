Skip to content

Illegal Immigrant Deported after Sex Trafficking Conviction

LANGLEY PARK, MD - APRIL 20: (NEWSWEEK AND US NEWS AND WORLD REPORT OUT) Armed police from Maryland's Prince George's County Anti-Gang Unit question and detain the girlfriend of a confirmed gang member of Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13, April 20, 2006 in Langley Park, Maryland. The gang member had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for 1st degree assaul from a stabbing incident against a rival gang member in early 2006. The girlfriend, 18 years, while not an initiated MS-13 member, has three children by different MS-13 members and is in government counseling and tattoo removal programs. Langley Park is a Washington, D.C. suburb known for its large Hispanic population with a well entrenched presence of MS-13. MS-13 was originally formed in Los Angeles in the early 1980's following a mass exodus of families from El Salvador fleeing the country's violent civil war between leftist guerillas and a right wing government. MS-13 formed for neighborhood protection after Salvadorean immigrants were continually preyed upon in Los Angeles by well organized Mexican street gangs. There are an estimated 10,000 MS-13 members now in the U.S. in approximately 33 states. MS-13 is involved with drug smuggling, extortion and prostitution. Gang members not born in the U.S. are deported back to Central America if they commit a felony or deportable offence. The policy of deporting criminals has come under political attack for serving only as a short term solution to a failed immigration policy. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

by John Binder23 Mar 2017Baltimore, MD0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant wanted in Brazil for international human sex trafficking was deported to serve her prison time.

Stefania Joaquina Campos Rezende, 39, was deported back to her native country after being identified by immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Fugitive Operations Team, according to an ICE news release.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rezende was convicted in Brazil for sex trafficking internationally, but was living in the U.S. to avoid justice in her home country. Rezende was also recently convicted on felony drug charges in the United States.

In 2006, an immigration judge ordered that Rezende be deported, but the fugitive did not set foot in Brazil until this week, where she was immediately taken into custody by local authorities.

“ICE is committed to targeting, arresting and removing international criminals who attempt to use the United States as a safe haven from prison sentences,” said ERO Baltimore Field Office Director Dorothy Herrera-Niles. “The removal of a convicted human trafficker will keep our community safe, and allow exploited victims in Brazil to receive justice.”

Rezende was being held at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, since February, according to ICE officials.

In fiscal year 2016, ICE deported 240,255 illegal immigrants across the nation, with 92 percent of them previously being convicted on criminal charges.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.