Illegal Immigrant Deported after Sex Trafficking Conviction

An illegal immigrant wanted in Brazil for international human sex trafficking was deported to serve her prison time.

Stefania Joaquina Campos Rezende, 39, was deported back to her native country after being identified by immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Fugitive Operations Team, according to an ICE news release.

Rezende was convicted in Brazil for sex trafficking internationally, but was living in the U.S. to avoid justice in her home country. Rezende was also recently convicted on felony drug charges in the United States.

In 2006, an immigration judge ordered that Rezende be deported, but the fugitive did not set foot in Brazil until this week, where she was immediately taken into custody by local authorities.

“ICE is committed to targeting, arresting and removing international criminals who attempt to use the United States as a safe haven from prison sentences,” said ERO Baltimore Field Office Director Dorothy Herrera-Niles. “The removal of a convicted human trafficker will keep our community safe, and allow exploited victims in Brazil to receive justice.”

Rezende was being held at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, since February, according to ICE officials.

In fiscal year 2016, ICE deported 240,255 illegal immigrants across the nation, with 92 percent of them previously being convicted on criminal charges.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.