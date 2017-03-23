Previously Deported Violent Felon Arrested at U.S. Border

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector arrested a previously deported criminal alien. Immigration officials previously deported the man following his conviction on a felony charge in Texas.

Agents assigned to the Three Points Substation arrested Palemon Castelan-Reyes, a 33-year-old Mexican national on Tuesday shortly after he illegally crossed the border. During a records check, agents discovered Castelan-Reyes has a criminal history that includes at least one prior deportation, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector Public Affairs Office.

A state district court in Milam County, Texas, convicted Castelan-Reyes on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, according to public records obtained by Breitbart Texas. Law enforcement officials initially listed the charge as aggravated assault against a family member, a first-degree felony. The court sentenced the Mexican national to spend two years in the Texas prison system.

It appears prison officials turned Castelan-Reyes over to immigration officers who removed him from the country.

Border Patrol agents arrested the Mexican criminal alien on March 21 after he crossed near Robles Junction, Arizona, a criminal complaint filed in federal court stated. The complaint, obtained by Breitbart Texas, revealed immigration officers deported the man via San Ysidro, California, on July 3, 2014. He reportedly confessed to illegally crossing the border without inspection. He claimed to have crossed the border near Sasabe, Arizona, on March 16.

Following his arrest after illegally crossing the border in southern Arizona, Castelan-Reyes now faces a new felony charge of illegal re-entry following deportation as a convicted felon.

The judge ordered that Castelan-Reyes be held without bond and detained by U.S. Marshalls. The court scheduled the next hearing for Friday, March 24, court records revealed.

Details about the man’s crime in Milam County were not immediately available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.