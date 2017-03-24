Trump, Abbott Announce 20K Jobs after Meet — 800 in Texas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Charter Communication CEO Tom Rutledge to announce thousands of new jobs returning to the U.S. from overseas. The company will hire 20,000 new positions over the next four years — 800 in Texas.

Charter Communications “brought back many jobs that had been shipped overseas,” President Trump said in an Oval Office announcement. “When American workers win, America as a country wins.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I am thrilled to announce that Charter Communications has committed to investing $25 billion here in the United States and is committed further to hiring 20,000 American workers over the next four years,” the President announced in a video streamed live from the Oval Office. “Charter has also pledged to completely end its offshore call centers.”

The President said 100 percent of Charter’s call centers would be based in the U.S.

“We have a President that is living up to his campaign promise, and that is to create more jobs,” Governor Abbott said while sitting next to the President in the Oval Office. “I want to thank Charter Communication for expanding in the great state of Texas. We’re happy that this first tranche of your expansion is in the Rio Grande Valley, In McAllen, Texas.”

“This is a win-win,” Abbott concluded. “It’s a win for the President; it’s a win for Charter; it’s a win for the great state of Texas. The country is better today because of the jobs that will be created tomorrow in McAllen, Texas.”

“I was proud to join in today’s announcement, and I thank the President and Charter Communications for their commitment to bring jobs back to America, creating hundreds of jobs for hardworking Texans in the process,” Governor Abbott said in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “The Rio Grande Valley has always been a vital part of the Texas economy, and this new facility is a testament to the high-quality workforce in McAllen. As Governor, I will continue to work with the Trump administration and all partners to promote policies that create jobs and spur a new chapter in American economic growth.”

In Texas, Charter Communications is investing $17 million to open a new Spanish-language call center in McAllen. More than 600 Texans are expected to be hired to work in the facility, the governor’s statement revealed. Additionally, Charter will expand a recently opened call center in San Antonio. Together the two operations will provide more than 800 new jobs for Texans.

“With the opening of our first bilingual call center in McAllen, Texas we’re adding 600 good paying jobs to the Rio Grande Valley and providing a better experience for our Spanish-speaking customers across the country, most of whom previously would have had their calls routed to centers located outside the United States,” Tom Rutledge, Chair and CEO of Charter Communications said in the governor’s press release. “By bringing these jobs to McAllen, we’re strengthening the south Texas economy, and getting closer to Charter’s goal of hiring 20,000 employees in the next four years.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.