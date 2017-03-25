Poll: Only 35 Percent of Americans Want to Live in Sanctuary Cities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A small minority of likely Americans voters say they want to live in sanctuary cities where criminal illegal immigrants are shielded from federal immigration law.

In a new Rasmussen poll, only 35 percent of Americans said they would like to live in a community that declared itself a “sanctuary city” while 52 percent would not. Some 14 percent were on the fence.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Working-class Americans are least likely to favor living in a sanctuary city, with only 25 percent supporting the idea and 63 percent opposing.

Wealthy Americans, on the other hand, are the most likely to support living in a sanctuary city. Forty-one percent stated support for sanctuary cities and 40 percent opposed the idea.

Even Americans who identify themselves as “liberal” are split on the issue. Roughly 54 percent say they would want to live in one, while 34 percent stand opposed.

Black Americans are less likely to support sanctuary policies than whites. A minority of 34 percent black voters and 36 percent of whites Americans feel the same.

When it comes to whether or not sanctuary cities are more safe or less safe than communities that do not shield illegal immigrants from federal immigration law, surprisingly young Americans are the most likely to say sanctuary cities are less safe.

Some 43 percent of 18- to 39-year-olds agree that sanctuary communities are less safe than non-sanctuary communities, while only 20 percent say that sanctuary cities are safer.

For Americans making $30,000 or less, only 16 percent say that sanctuary cities are safer, and 40 percent say sanctuary communities are less safe.

America’s wealthiest voters, those making more than $200,000 per year, are most likely to say that sanctuary cities are safer than non-sanctuary jurisdictions. The poll shows 30 percent saying they’re safer and 32 percent saying they are less safe.

The Rasmussen poll supports previous polling results, where 74 percent of voters from one of the most liberal states, California, said sanctuary city policies should be ended, as Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.