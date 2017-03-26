SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

BOSTON, Massachusetts – An illegal immigrant accused of driving drunk is set to be deported by federal immigration officials despite the city of Boston being a ‘sanctuary city’ for illegal immigrants.

The illegal immigrant, an Irish national, is being held at the Suffolk County House of Correction after facing charges of drunk driving and other related accusations.

Now, the Irish illegal immigrant is expected to be deported out the U.S. by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, according to Irish Central.

The arrest and deportation come at a time when the Irish-based open borders lobby is funneling money to help illegal immigrants from Ireland who are living in the U.S.

Most recently, the Ireland Funds has poured $100,000 into the Coalition of Irish Immigration Centers, as Irish Central reported, with even the Irish government getting involved in the illegal immigrant’s pending deportation.

At the time, the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Irish Immigration Centers Aileen Dibra said the money to the organization “will allow much needed direct support and urgent relief to members our community, the positive human impact of which is invaluable in these uncertain times.”

Boston remains a sanctuary city for criminal illegal immigrants, with the city’s Mayor, Marty Walsh, telling the media last month he would “not waste vital police resources on misguided federal actions.”

