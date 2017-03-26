Texas Legislators Duped on Bathroom Bill by Lefty Progressive Donor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The president of the Texas Association of Business (TAB) duped Texas lawmakers with false claims of economic destruction if legislators pass a bill protecting women and children in the privacy of their bathrooms and dressing areas. Few people know the history of this business association leader’s Democratic voting record and donations to pro-LGBT political groups that push a left-of-center agenda under the guise of equality.

TAB President Chris Wallace appears to be attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of Texas legislators about the possible loss of business and tax revenue to the state if it passes Senate Bill 6, also known as the “bathroom bill.” Citing “dire consequences” for the state, Wallace is attempting to “warn leaders” that passing the bill would cost the state of Texas 185,000 jobs and $8.5 billion in lost revenue from lost sporting events, concerts, conventions and other business related losses.

These claims have been discredited by none other than the left-of-center Politifact who rated his claims as “Mostly False.” Politifact defines “Mostly False” to mean the statement contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts that would give a different impression.

Politifact surmised:

The TAB said a study projects up to $8.5 billion in lost GDP and up to 185,000 lost jobs in Texas if lawmakers approve a discriminatory measure like proposals in other states. Such a law might cause economic shivers. But we find this study’s headlined figures, reached about 13 months ago, to be based on predicted or actual effects of discriminatory mandates in Arizona, Louisiana and Indiana that didn’t make it into law or were rescinded or softened. Moreover, not all the study’s numbers, calculations and assumptions proved solid and a key figure, reflecting on Indiana losing $1.5 billion in conventions, doesn’t appear to have a documented basis.

The Texas Tribune summarized the intent of SB6 stating, “Senate Bill 6, one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s legislative priorities, would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on ‘biological sex.’ The measure would also pre-empt local nondiscrimination ordinances that allow transgender Texans to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.”

The bill creates guidelines that only impact government buildings including schools and universities. It does not address what businesses do with their bathrooms or changing rooms.

Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) also debunked the threats made by Wallace and noted there had been no economic impact in Houston after the city reversed Mayor Parker’s bathroom ordinance. During the Senate committee hearing on the bill, Senator Bettencourt and Senator Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills) picked Wallace’s testimony apart.

This raises the question as to why a respected organization like the TAB would go out on a limb with easily discredited statements. Dr. Steve Hotze suggests in the Conservative Republicans of Texas News that Wallace is more motivated by a political agenda than the interests of the businesses he represents.

Hotze wrote:

Chris Wallace’s political allegiances and philosophy are demonstrated by his voting record and by his political contributions to the Texas Democrat Party, to numerous Democrat candidates and to the No Nonsense in November PAC that opposed the Texas Constitution Marriage Amendment in 2005. Wallace has made contributions to the Texas Democrat Party, Al Gore against George Bush in 2004, Obama for America in 2008, Bill White for Governor against Gov. Abbott in 2009 and 2010, Wendy Davis against Gov. Abbott in 2014, Leticia van de Putte against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in 2014, and four separate contributions to the Human Rights (Campaign) PAC in 2016. The Human Rights (Campaign) PAC describes itself as the “largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.” The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC supports candidates who “have a solid history of support for lesbian and gay equality” (www.hrc.org). In 2016, the HRC opposed Donald Trump, while supporting Hillary Clinton. Wallace financially supports this homosexual front group. Wallace has voted numerous times in the Democrat Primary, and yet he has been hired as the spokesman for conservative Texas businessmen.

“These facts are well documented,” former Harris County GOP Chairman Jared Woodfill told Breitbart Texas late this week. “We have copies of his voting record and the contributions made to the Human Rights Commission PAC which supports the LGBT agenda.”

SB6, authored by State Senator Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote of 21-10 on March 15 after a lengthy hearing and public testimony on the matter and moved it forward to the House. State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. joined with the Republican majority in supporting the bill’s passage.

The bill has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing in the House. It is expected to face tougher opposition and could possibly die in the committee or in the Calendars committee before coming to the House Floor for a vote.

“All we want is an up or down vote,” Jared Woodfill told Breitbart Texas. “The people should not be denied the right to know where their representatives stand on this issue.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.