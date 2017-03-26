Texas Woman Bound, Kidnapped After Helping Illegal Immigrant

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal alien tied up a woman and attempted to kidnap her and steal her car after she gave him food and water for three days.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station in South Texas received a call for assistance from the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office about a woman seen walking along a highway. The woman reportedly had her hands bound with rope. Agents quickly responded, along with sheriff’s deputies, to assist the victim.

Agents learned the woman helped an illegal alien she found in her backyard. She provided the man with food and water for three days, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Del Rio Sector spokesman Dennis Smith revealed.

She said that after helping the man survive for three days, he unexpectedly jumped her, tied up her hands and feet, and forced her to get in her car. As the illegal alien attempted to start her car, the woman managed to escape and flee on foot.

Callers reported seeing the woman walking along Farm-to-Market Road 1917 with her hands still bound with rope.

Upon arriving on the scene, the agents and sheriff’s deputies observed footprints leading away from the woman’s home. The deputies and agents, joined by a K9 unit, began searching for the suspected kidnapper. Agents eventually came across a man matching the description of the alleged attempted kidnapper lying in the brush.

Agents discovered the man was unconscious and unresponsive. They quickly transported him to a regional hospital. Doctors determined the man to be faking his “medical emergency.”

The woman identified the man as her alleged kidnapper. Deputies arrested the foreign national and charged him with burglary of a habitation, a felony, and an additional felony charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Agents identified the man as being in the country without documentation. Immigration officials placed a hold on the suspect to keep him in custody.

The suspect remains in the Dimmit County jail. Breitbart Texas reached out to Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd for additional information on the suspect. A spokesperson could not be reached on Sunday.

“The skill sets of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol are simply incredible,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “Tracking and arresting this subject resulted in the detention of an undocumented alien with a propensity for violence.”

