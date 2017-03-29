Two Illegal Immigrants Arrested after Fleeing Deadly Car Crash

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two illegal immigrants have been arrested after crashing a car and leaving one of their fellow passengers in the vehicle to die as they fled the scene on foot.

Oscar Lopez-Yesca, the 22-year-old who was allegedly driving the vehicle, and Moliton Ramirez-Mati, a 23-year-old alleged passenger, were identified by eyewitnesses in the car crash, according to FOX 13 News.

Lopez-Yesca and Ramirez-Mati are accused of crashing a 2004 GMC Yukon into a wooded, tree-lined area and then fleeing the vehicle, leaving their third passenger dead in his seat.

Eyewitnesses with FOX 13 said they saw the two shirtless men walking along the highway about two hours after the car crash.

“We were parked along the side of the road and there was a construction crew that was working nearby, they drove up on us and said, ‘We just saw two men walk out of the woods without shirts on.’ So right away that was a red flag for us, we called 911,” one FOX 13 reporter said. “We got in our truck and we started to follow these guys.”

Florida State Troopers arrived and arrested both men, saying that neither had any forms of identification because of their illegal immigrant statuses.

Expert Jim Diamond told FOX 13 that illegal immigrant criminals are essentially “invisible” if they are freed or escape custody after a crime has been committed.

“They may just fade away because there’s no anchor and nothing in our research or investigative processes that would lead to an identity,” Diamond said.

Both illegal immigrants are now facing criminal charges and immigration violations.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.