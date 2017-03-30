Police: Man Finds Nude Photos of His 10-Year-Old Sister on Neighbor’s Laptop

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Texas man is facing charges for child pornography after lending his computer to his neighbor, who discovered nude photographs of his ten-year-old sister on the laptop, police said.

Joe Garza Jr., 65, of Fort Worth, was arrested March 3 and charged with possession of child pornography. Police later charged him with continuous sexual abuse for allegedly molesting the ten-year-old, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors added a second charge of continuous sexual abuse Tuesday for allegedly abusing the girl’s older sister years ago, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Garza’s neighbor was in the process of fixing his own hard drive when he asked to borrow Garza’s computer, according to Officer Domingo Martinez, a Fort Worth police officer assigned to the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“When he hooked it up, he saw a folder on there,” Martinez told the newspaper. “Curious, he looked at it, and that’s when he saw pictures of his [own] sister.”

The neighbor gave the computer back to Garza and notified his parents. His mother texted Garza, telling him to come over so she could confront him about the alleged images.

“They talked for two hours,” he said. “I don’t know if he openly admitted it but he said he has a problem and asked her not to call the police and that he would disappear and not come back.”

The mother texted her older daughter to notify the police, who arrested Garza while he was still at the family’s home.

An arrest warrant affidavit stated that Garza admitted to taking photos and videos, abusing the ten-year-old, and abusing the older sister when she was 10 or 11 years old.

Garza is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $145,000 bond.