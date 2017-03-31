Previously Deported Sex Offender Arrested near U.S. Border

A previously deported illegal immigrant sex offender has been arrested again upon re-entry.
Ramon Alejandro Cuenca-Aguilar, 27-years-old of Mexico, was arrested near Progreso by U.S. Border Patrol agents after already being deported back in 2014, according to Valley Central News.
In 2010, Cuenca-Aguilar was arrested by Texas officials and charged with indecent exposure after a resident of Weslaco, Texas, called the local police department and reported that the illegal immigrant was “playing with himself” in public.
At the time, a Hidalgo County Court judge sentenced Cuenca-Aguilar to 19 days behind bars. After finishing that sentence, Cuenca-Aguilar was not deported.
In 2013, Cuenca-Aguilar was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure and was officially registered into the U.S. sex offender database. Following his sentence in 2014, Cuenca-Aguilar was deported back to Mexico via Laredo, Texas.
Cuenca-Aguilar is being charged with illegal re-entry and is being held in a federal prison without bond.
John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
