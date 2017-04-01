More Than 100 Sex Offenders Caught in Single Border Sector This Fiscal Year

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Border Patrol officials in the Rio Grande Valley Sector report that their agents arrested more than 100 previously deported sex offenders that illegally re-entered the U.S. Agents arrested two during a one-hour period in separate locations in the sector on Wednesday.

Rio Grande Sector Spokesperson Melissa Ash responded to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas as to how many previously deported sex offenders their agents arrested in their sector during Fiscal Year 2017 which began on October 1, 2016. She responded on Friday that as of March 13, agents apprehended 99 previously deported sex offenders. Since that time, agents arrested at least two more sex offenders after they illegally crossed from Mexico.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday morning, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Mobile Response Team working in Brooks County (Falfurrias), apprehended a Mexican national. After taking the suspect to the Falfurrias Station, a records check revealed a criminal history that includes a charge in 2007 for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Marlene Castro reported in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. He is being processed for prosecution on a charge of illegal re-entry after being deported as a sex offender.

About an hour later, McAllen Border Patrol agents working near Sullivan City, Texas, arrested a man from Guatemala. The Guatemalan national has a criminal history that includes Aggravated Sexual Battery. Castro reported the Guatemalan faced this charge in 2007.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector reported the arrest of 1,100 criminal aliens since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2017. These numbers come from arrests made in the McAllen and Falfurrias Stations. Nearly ten percent of those arrests are violent sex offenders

Other Border Patrol Sectors reported frequent arrests of previously deported sex offenders. These individuals are often a danger to the public due to the possibility of repeated offenses against women and children.

Just two weeks ago, agents from the Tucson Sector arrested 46-year-old Rene Murillo-Almansa, a previously deported criminal alien. A records check carried out by the agents revealed Murillo-Almansa has an extensive criminal history and prior deportations. His most recent deportation occurred just weeks before his March arrest. A court convicted the Mexican national in 1994 for raping a child. He received a 24-month prison sentence. Authorities subsequently deported him to Mexico.

Tucson Sector agents arrested two additional previously deported sex offenders about ten days later. Agents arrested Vicente Gonzalez-Hernandez, a previously deported sex offender from Mexico with a lengthy criminal history that includes a conviction for “felony assault to commit mayhem/rape” in the state of California.

One day later, Tucson agents arrested Jose Luis Cornejo Contreras, near Douglas, Arizona. The Mexican national’s criminal history includes a conviction for having sexual intercourse with a minor in the state of California, CBP Spokesman Rob Daniels stated in a press release. His criminal record also includes numerous convictions for battery.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.