Former Texas Border City Manager Pleads Guilty in Corruption Probe

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The former city manager of this border town is facing a prison sentence of up to 10-years after pleading guilty to lying to authorities during a corruption investigation.

This week, former Eagle Pass City Manager Hector Chavez Sr went before U.S. District Judge Alia Moses where he pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal agent, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Attorney’s office revealed.

As Breitbart Texas reported, FBI agents arrested Chavez, in April 2016 after he became the subject of four separate charges from a federal indictment. The allegations in the indictment revealed that Chavez allegedly bribed a Maverick County Commissioner, lied to federal agents, forged contracts to hide bribes, and falsifying documents to “obstruct justice”. Instead of going to trial, Chavez pleaded guilty to one of the counts while having the balance of the charges dismissed.

Chavez owned and operated a company called Chase Management that provided services tied to a landfill project. Feds accused the city manager of having paid at least $20,000 in bribes to rig the contract bidding process.

When federal authorities began to investigate the case, Chavez allegedly forged handwritten contracts to cover up the numerous bribes paid by contractors.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.