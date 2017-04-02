Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Members Charged in Murder of Teenager in Virginia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Three illegal alien MS-13 gang members are in a Virginia jail, charged with the murder of a teenager in Virginia.

Prosecutors charged the three Salvadoran men that belong to the notoriously violent MS-13 street gang with second-degree murder for their alleged roles in the death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood of Lynchburg, VA, according to The Roanoke Times.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown announced on Friday afternoon that deputies arrested and charged Victor Arnoldo Rodas, 19, Jose Coreas-Ventura, 21, and Lisandro Posada-Vazquez, 24, with second-degree murder.

“Due to the fact that the subjects were undocumented illegal aliens and not locals, an inordinate amount of time and man hours was required to ensure the true identity of these individuals,” said Brown during a news conference. “Investigators had worked closely with the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Lynchburg Police Department, Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshalls office, Prince George County Maryland Police Department, Montgomery County Maryland Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

It all began on Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m. when officials found the body of the victim, Raymond Wood, in middle of the road by a motorist in Bedford County, Virginia.

While the motorist was on the phone with dispatchers, she noticed a Honda Accord with one occupant drive by at high rate of speed, according to a statement released by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

She told dispatchers that the Honda Accord was traveling towards Rte. 221. A Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy intercepted the vehicle just minutes later.

When the deputy stopped the car, the driver identified himself as, “Victor A. Rodas, age 19 of Lynchburg.” The deputy learned while talking to Rodas that he was an illegal alien at which point he was detained and transported to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

After notifying the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies learned that a missing persons report had been filed that morning for a 17-year-old male from the City of Lynchburg.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, the body of Raymond Wood was identified by a medical examiner as the body from the missing victim. The statement from Bedford County Sherriff’s Office says that it did not appear as though Raymond Wood left voluntarily from his home.

Jose Coreas-Ventura was arrested on Tuesday after the sheriff’s office received a report of two Hispanic males asking a citizen to make a phone call for them in a “forest area.” After the call was made a sports car pulled up and picked up the two males and drove off.

The same car returned a short time later, and two more Hispanic males came out of an area they were hiding in and entered the vehicle and drove off.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually stopped the vehicle and learned that the men inside the car were illegal immigrants, including Jose Coreas-Ventura. The deputies detained the men inside the car, excluding the driver.

On Tuesday afternoon, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrived at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office where they detained Lisandro A Vasquez and Victor Rodas. Deputies transported both men to Roanoke City Jail.

Jose Corea-Ventura is also wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old man in Montgomery County, Maryland. Officials transported him to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and held him on the Montgomery County murder charges.

The Roanoke Times reported that ICE officers arrested Jose Corea-Ventura later that day.