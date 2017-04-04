Video Shows Dying Cartel Gunman Cry after Battle near Texas Border

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MIGUEL ALEMAN, Tamaulipas — A series of fierce weekend gun battles near the Texas border led to the death of four cartel shooters and the arrest of two others as Tamaulipas state police were able to seize more than one ton of marijuana.

The gun battles took place on Sunday in the border city of Miguel Aleman, immediately south of Roma, Texas. The area is known as a busy drug smuggling corridor used by the Gulf Cartel since the region lacks any physical barriers–making the shallow waters of the Rio Grande the only obstacle to getting large marijuana loads into Texas.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas government, the first battle took place shortly after 1 p.m. when a convoy of Tamaulipas police officers were attacked by shooters in a white SUV. The police officers fought off the attack and chased the gunmen. During the chase, a police truck rolled over. Eventually, authorities were able to stop the white SUV and mortally wounded the gunman.

A leaked video apparently filmed by one of the cops shows the moment when a cartel gunman with multiple gunshots to his torso and legs begins to cry. The police officers can be heard mocking him and using various expletives to tell him that he wanted to be a mobster and those were the consequences. The video also revealed that the SUV from the chase was carrying an arsenal inside.

Breitbart Texas was able to learn that the gunman eventually died from the multiple gunshot injuries he sustained.

A second gun battle took place shortly after where authorities killed three others and seized 137 marijuana bundles. The drugs have an approximate weight of more than one ton.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Reynosa, Tamaulipas.