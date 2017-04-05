Trump Admin Creates Reporting Tool for H-1B Abuse

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Trump Administration created a tool for Americans to report H-1B visa fraud in their workplace.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a tip-line for Americans who are the victims of foreign worker outsourcing through the H-1B visa in a news release.

“Information submitted to the email address will be used for investigations and referrals to law enforcement agencies for potential prosecution,” the release stated.

Every year, more than 85,000 Americans potentially lose their jobs to foreign labor through the H-1B visa program.

In addition, the Trump Administration is implementing stricter oversight over the current employers who hire H-1B visa workers instead of Americans.

Under the new guidelines, USCIS will visit worksites of where H-1B visas are used, looking for cases where the employer’s basic business information does not specifically validate why foreign workers are being used instead of American workers.

“Targeted site visits will allow USCIS to focus resources where fraud and abuse of the H-1B program may be more likely to occur, and determine whether H-1B dependent employers are evading their obligation to make a good faith effort to recruit U.S. workers,” the statement reads.

“Employers who abuse the H-1B visa program negatively affect U.S. workers, decreasing wages and job opportunities as they import more foreign workers” the news release continued.

The move by USCIS echoes a similar, more aggressive approach by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to the outsourcing and mass-laying off of American workers by American companies.

Under the direction of Attorney General Jeff Session, a longtime opponent of foreign replacement work visas, the DOJ demanded that American companies not use the H-1B visa program to replace American workers with foreigners, as Breitbart Texas reported.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate employers misusing the H-1B visa process to discriminate against U.S. workers,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Civil Rights Division said in the statement. “U.S. workers should not be placed in a disfavored status, and the department is wholeheartedly committed to investigating and vigorously prosecuting these claims.”

If the H-1B visa program had never been introduced and enacted, computer science job availability in the labor market would be up 11 percent and wages in the tech industry would have increased by five percent, Breitbart News reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas.