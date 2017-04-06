D.C. Area ICE Roundup Nets 82, Including MS-13 Members

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Federal immigration agents have arrested 82 criminal illegal immigrants in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., including two MS-13 gang members.

Agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency conducted a five-day operation, spanning the three states, which targeted 68 illegal immigrants who were convicted of crimes such as drug dealing and armed robbery.

Additionally, two of the illegal immigrants arrested by ICE are suspected MS-13 gang members, with ties to the El Salvadorian organization. Another two illegal immigrants had already been ordered for deportation, along with another two illegal immigrants who were facing local charges.

Three other illegal immigrants arrested by ICE had overstayed their guest visas, another is wanted for crimes in a foreign country and one is a convicted human rights violator in a foreign country. The remaining illegal immigrants arrested were simply in the U.S. illegally.

“This week’s operation successfully removed immigration violators with a variety of criminal convictions ranging from driving under the influence to grand larceny from our communities,” ICE’s Washington Field Office Director Yvonne Evans.

The arrests include:

A 50-year-old citizen and national of Somalia in Falls Church, Virginia. He was identified as a second lieutenant in command of the Somalian National Security Service, an organization known for human rights abuses, rape, torture and extrajudicial killings. He also has a felony drug conviction.

A 40-year-old citizen and national of Trinidad and Tobago in Norfolk, Virginia. He has felony drug distribution and firearm possession convictions.

A 45-year-old citizen and national of the Dominican Republic in Chesterfield, Virginia. He has felony convictions for sale of a cocaine and attempted robbery.

A 22-year-old citizen and national of Honduras in Fairfax, Virginia. He has felony convictions for stolen goods and grand larceny.

A 34-year-old citizen and national of El Salvador in Chesterfield for being a documented MS-13 gang member who was previously removed from the United States in 2006.

A 57-year-old citizen and national of Honduras in Richmond, Virginia. She has felony convictions for grand larceny and inflicting corporal injury to spouse.

The illegal immigrants arrested come from 26 nations, including Algeria, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Iran, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Philippines, Somalia, Sudan, Trinidad, and Vietnam.

The illegal immigrants are awaiting removal from the U.S. or awaiting a hearing in an immigration court.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.