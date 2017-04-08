Obama’s DOJ Protected Alien Child Rapist Now Accused of Murder

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal alien who allegedly twice raped his 15-year-old stepdaughter now stands accused of murdering the girl after Obama’s Department of Justice refused to prosecute him on human smuggling charges. ICE officers were never able to deport the man despite a lengthy criminal history that includes charges of assault, burglary, and human smuggling.

Many opportunities to prevent the needless rape and murder of a young Texas girl slipped by the wayside before 36-year-old Armando Rodrigo Garcia-Ramirez twice impregnated his victim, Jennifer Delgado. In 2008, police arrested the Mexican national for assault. A local prosecutor chose to drop the charges, the Washington Times reported. In 2009, Garcia-Ramires found himself in custody – this time, charged with assault. Prosecutors also dismissed this charge.

In 2011, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers took arrested the man and attempted to deport him. A judge granted the man bond and released him. No further information about this case is currently available.

ICE officers took another shot at deporting Garcia-Ramirez in 2016 after he was arrested and charged with smuggling five illegal aliens into the country. ICE officers arrested him and asked the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas to press charges. Claiming the lack of a good witness, the U.S. Attorney declined to prosecute.

By this time, the 36-year-old man had already fathered a child with the teenage girl who he would later kill, the Daily Mail reported. One month later, he impregnated the girl again.

Despite his criminal history, Garcia-Ramirez applied for legal status. The Obama Administration granted him a work permit.

In early March, Garcia-Ramirez asked the teenage girl’s mother to meet him at a bank so that he could give her some money they had been arguing over. The mother, identified in court records as “O,” left Delgado and her baby at home while she went to meet him at the bank.

Instead of meeting “O” at the bank, Garcia-Ramirez went to the house and shot the 9-month pregnant girl twice, killing her and her unborn child. He left the 1-year-old child unharmed and fled the scene, the Daily Mail reported.

“O” called him to ask where he was and he told her he was near her apartment. He said he couldn’t live without her and shot himself with his .22 caliber handgun.

Police arrived and found the man alive. He sustained a bullet wound to his chin. Police reported he held the pistol in the air and pulled the trigger and then collapsed. An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital where he received treatment for his self-inflicted wound.

The two responding officers then went to the apartment and found the young girl. Garcia-Rameriz reportedly shot her several times in the head.

Garcia-Ramirez remains in custody in the Bexar County jail in San Antonio without bond. He faces two counts of capital murder.

ICE placed an immigration detainer on the Mexican national.

This is not the first time a Mexican national has gone on to commit heinous crimes after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio declined prosecution of a criminal alien.

At about the same time the DOJ refused to prosecute Garcia-Ramirez on the human smuggling charges, prosecutors in the San Antonio DOJ office declined to prosecute Nicondemo Coria-Gonzales, a four-time previously deported illegal alien from Mexico. ICE officials requested the Mexican national be prosecuted for illegal re-entry after deportation. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers were left with no option but to deport the man again. He returned a few months later and began a crime spree leaving at least nine Austin women assaulted and raped, Breitbart Texas reported.

President Barack Obama appointed Richard L. Durbin, Jr., as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas in December 2014. He remains in that position following the swearing in of President Donald Trump in January.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.