Twice-Deported Criminal Alien Facing Deportation After Sexual Assault

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A twice-deported criminal illegal immigrant faces deportation for the third time after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Cristian Sanchez, a 26-year-old Mexican national, stands accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl after enticing her at a soccer game in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to Fox 6 Now.

While at the soccer game, the 15-year-old victim reportedly left the general area to go to the family van to grab a bag of potato chips, according to her 17-year-old sister who was present at the time the girl wondered off.

When her younger sister did not return for a while, the girl said she became worried. The girl and her family began a search for the missing girl.The family they found her in the parking lot, just as Sanchez was allegedly driving off in his vehicle. According to the

The family found her in the parking lot, just as Sanchez was allegedly driving off in his vehicle. According to the 15-year-old, she knew Sanchez as a soccer referee from other games.

The teenage girl said she knew Sanchez for four months. She told investigators he repeatedly tried to get her cell phone number. She eventually gave him the number, and he began sending her text messages stating he had romantic feelings for her.

According to police, Sanchez asked the girl to walk with him to his vehicle when he saw her walking to her family van. As the two were walking, Sanchez allegedly pulled the girl closer towards him and touched her inappropriately.

Sanchez allegedly got scared when family members of the girl began looking for her and started shouting her name. That is when Sanchez droveSanchez fled the scene by away from the parking lot, according to police.

Police arrested Sanchez, and he reportedly admitted to police that he had inappropriately touched the girl. He also claimed he attempted to kiss her in an earlier incident.

Sanchez faces deportation back to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement Removal Operations officers for the third time.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.