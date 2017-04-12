Border Agent Brian Terry’s Suspected Killer Arrested In Mexico

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The man who allegedly killed U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in 2010 using a gun purchased through an Obama Administration gun running program has been arrested in Mexico.

Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, a member of a Mexican cartel, was arrested by Mexican officials following a joint U.S.-Mexico police task force including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Border Patrol, according to an exclusive report by Fox News.

Now, Osorio-Arellanes is facing extradition to the U.S. for the murder of Terry after the task force put out a $250,000 reward for the suspect’s capture. Law enforcement arrested Osorio-Arellanes along the border of Sinaloa and Chihuahua, two Mexican states.

Terry was killed during a shoot-out with a “rip crew” that was part of Osorio-Arellanes’ cartel organization. The group frequented the U.S.-Mexico border in order to rob drug dealers passing through the region.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, Terry’s murder exposed the Obama administration’s gun-running operation, which soon became known as the ‘Fast and Furious’ scandal.

More than 500 weapons seized by federal agents have been traced back to the Fast and Furious Operation, in which the Department of Justice allowed Mexican cartels to illegally purchase guns in the U.S. in order to move them into Mexico.

The weapons were supposed to be traced to high-ranking cartel figures, however, the DOJ lost track of thousands and bolstered the arsenals of criminal enterprises.

In December 2010, Terry was killed with a gun traced back to the Fast and Furious Operation, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agent Jaime Zapata, who was killed in Mexico in February 2011.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.