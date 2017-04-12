Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Kills for Parking Spot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following a fight outside a Texas nightclub, an illegal immigrant is now being accused of killing a man over a parking spot.

Jose Morales, a 23-year-old from Guatemala, allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Mariano Gonzalez-Lopez after a fight outside the OK Corral night club, with two more men involved in the incident, according to KXAN News.

Investigators say that the four men first started fighting over parking spaces, with Morales and others in his car leaving the parking lot while Gonzalez-Lopez and individuals in his car followed them.

While the two cars full of men drove away, they each started throwing bottles and other objects at each other, before pulling over and physically fighting. That is when investigators say Gonzalez-Lopez hit beat Morales’ vehicle with a baseball bat and then fled.

Soon after, the two groups of men met at a nearby apartment complex, with Morales exiting his vehicle with a rifle, pointing it at the men and telling them he would kill them for beating his car.

The car Gonzalez-Lopez was in tried to flee the scene, but ultimately got stuck while trying to get away from Morales. This is when police say Morales opened fire on the car, killing Gonzalez-Lopez.

Morales fled the scene, but was arrested later on by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Now, Morales is facing murder charges and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a detainer on the illegal immigrant, meaning he will be deported if he is released from prison for any reason.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.