Report: Trump Deporting 4K Somali Migrants

An estimated 4,000 Somali migrants in the U.S. are expected to be deported by President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In an interview, Somalia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ahmed Isse Awad said the number of Somalis ICE is looking to deport is at least 4,000, with the vast majority not being currently held in immigration detention centers.

“We learned through immigration sources that the total number of the Somalis that are in the books of [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to be removed are close to 4,000,” Awad told Voice of America.

Over the course of the next few months, Awad said some 300 Somalis would be deported, saying he was waiting for information as to who those deportees would be.

The numbers released by the ambassador show a steep departure from the days of lax immigration enforcement under the Bush and Obama Administrations.

Awad said that during Obama’s last two years in office, only 170 Somalis were deported for either committing crimes or having their asylum requests rejected.

The Trump Administration is expected to double that number in a few months.

In a recent east coast operation, ICE arrested 82 criminal illegal immigrants, including two criminal aliens who were suspected of being MS-13 gang members, with ties to the El Salvadorian organization, Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.