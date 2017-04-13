Catholic Bishop: Churches Should Not Shield Illegal Immigrants

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Catholic Bishop is speaking out against the practice of parishes housing illegal aliens from federal immigration law.

In a letter to clergy, the Most Reverend Bishop Peter Libasci for the Diocese of Manchester says Catholic parishes should not be working against law enforcement, according to the Christian Post.

Libasci stated that the term “sanctuary church” was being misused by illegal immigration advocates.

“Some use this term and mean what I have described above – a welcoming community ready to offer immediate aid to anyone in need. In these works, of course, we will always be involved,” Libasci wrote in the letter.

“But others use this term ‘sanctuary’ to refer to churches that will allow individuals in fear of deportation to live in the church.”

Libasci went on to say that the propping up of sanctuary churches was creating a “false hope” for illegal immigrants who are trying to escape enforcement.

“‘Sanctuary’ is not a designation recognized by law and provides no such legal protection,” Libasci continued.

“Instead, immigration law imposes criminal penalties and fines on anyone who conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, in any place, an alien who has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of the law.”

The mainstream media has heralded the practice of churches harboring illegal immigrants wanted for crimes and other violations by ICE.

In a piece in the New York Times, churches helping to shield illegal immigrants were referred to as “Trump-Era immigrant sanctuaries,” Breitbart Texas reported at the time.

