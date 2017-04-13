Twice Deported Illegal Immigrant Charged for Allegedly Molesting Minor at Day Care

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A previously deported illegal immigrant with a prior felony conviction was charged for allegedly abusing a young girl sexually.

Law enforcement officials say that Oscar Perez Rangel, 40, sexually abused a 12-year-old girl at an in-home daycare where he lived with his girlfriend who operated the business, according to FOX 5.

Rangel was arrested at the home on Friday after investigators received information about the alleged abuse on March 28.

The alleged sexual incidents occurred between October and December 2016. Rangel has been charged with three counts of felony animate sexual penetration and two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Rangel shortly after the charging. His prior felony conviction stems from an attempted robbery with a firearm in June 2003.

After serving time in prison, he was released in July 2009 and was deported to Mexico. He re-appeared in the United States in 2011 using a different name and was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison and was later deported.

The daycare was licensed and operating legally until Monday.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.