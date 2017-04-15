4th Journalist Murdered in Mexico Within Weeks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Suspected Mexican cartel gunmen murdered yet another Mexican reporter in the resort state of Baja California Sur. The attack marks the fourth murder of a Mexican journalist within a matter of weeks.

On Friday, a team of gunmen fired multiple shots at veteran crime reporter Maximino Rodriguez Palacios outside of a shopping mall in the resort town of La Paz Baja California Sur, Mexico’s Colectivo Pericu reported. Rodriguez was the crime beat reporter for Colectivo Pericu.

According to the newspaper, the attack took place when Rodriguez and his wife were pulling into the shopping center and were parking their vehicle. That is when a group of gunmen riding in a white SUV used assault rifles to fire a barrage of bullets at Rodriguez; his wife was not injured in the attack.

Colectivo Pericu issued a strong condemnation of the attack against Rodriguez and demanded that Mexican authorities put a stop to the impunity with which journalists are targeted. In addition to working for Colectivo Pericu, Rodriguez had previously been the spokesman for the attorney general’s office and for the state court.

“We come together in the sorrow that has undertaken those who knew you and worked with you,” Colectivo Pericu wrote in their story.

Rodriguez’s murder comes just days after cartel gunmen with the La Linea Faction of the Juarez Cartel murdered long time journalist Miroslava Breach. As Breitbart Texas reported, Breach had uncovered how the mother in law of Kingpin Carlos Arturo “El 80” Quintana” had been trying to run for mayor in a local municipality in Chihuahua.

Just days prior to Breach’s murder, unknown gunmen shot and killed Ricardo Monlui Cabrera, the director for El Politico newspaper in Yanga, Veracruz. That same month, on March 2, Cecilio Pineda Brito, the director for La Voz de Tierra Caliente in Guerrero was gunned down by two men in a motorcycle. All of the journalists had been receiving threats prior to their murders.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.