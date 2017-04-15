Another Fugitive Mexican Governor Faces Charges in U.S.; None in Mexico

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MCALLEN, Texas — A cartel-linked fugitive Mexican governor who continues to be on the run is now facing additional charges after authorities unsealed a new indictment.

Breitbart Texas learned that federal prosecutors recently obtained a second superseding indictment against fugitive former Tamaulipas Governor Eugenio Hernandez Flores accusing him of multiple money laundering and bank fraud charges.

Federal authorities listed Hernandez as a fugitive in 2015 when they unsealed an indictment accusing him of conspiring to launder illicit sums of money and of funneling ill-gotten funds into the U.S.

The allegations point to Hernandez using a network of individuals to funnel embezzled funds and cartel bribes. The original indictment also includes his brother in law Oscar Manuel Gomez Guerra.

While listed as a fugitive in the U.S., Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (PGR) confirmed on Monday that they do not have an arrest warrant for him in Mexico. Breitbart Texas published a leaked document that proves that the State of Tamaulipas under a previous administration had been assigning state cops to serve as the personal bodyguards for Hernandez and another fugitive governor named Tomas Yarrington. Despite being wanted by the U.S. Department of Justice, he continues to make public appearances in Mexico.

As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, in recent months, various individuals tied to the upper echelons of political society have been indicted or pleaded guilty to various money laundering charges that stemmed from the Hernandez administration. Under Hernandez’s term, Mexican drug organizations like Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartels went largely untouched while multiple government officials received hefty bribes. The criminal cases still have several names that remain under seal.

Last month, Breitbart Texas reported on the arrest of Monica Roca Perez, a Tamaulipas socialite arrested in the U.S. in connection with another money laundering conspiracy also linked to Hernandez. Roca Perez appears to have allegedly purchased a home on behalf of Adriana Gonzalez, the wife of Eugenio Hernandez. Authorities have not charged Gonzalez with a crime.

Hernandez is the second governor of Tamaulipas to be indicted in the U.S. on money laundering charges. As Breitbart Texas has been reporting this week, tensions arose between the U.S. government and the Mexican government over the extradition of Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, a former governor of Tamaulipas who was arrested in Italy last Sunday. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (PGR) tried to take credit for the arrest when in fact the case was based on the work of agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigation and Italian authorities. During a series of stories since the day of the arrest, Breitbart Texas has caught the PGR in twisting facts and lies in an effort to save face.

According to the indictment in that case, during his time as governor, Yarrington allegedly took bribes from the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas in exchange for protection and giving them operational control of Tamaulipas. Then after serving as governor, he allegedly worked with Los Zetas and the Beltran Leyva Cartel to move large shipments of drugs using the Port of Veracruz.

Eugenio Hernandez 2nd Superseding Indictment by ildefonso ortiz on Scribd



Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.