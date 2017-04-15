MS-13 Gang Members Suspected in Brutal Murder of 4 Teens in NYC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Authorities in New York City identified all four of the teens murdered in the brutal homicide allegedly perpetrated by members of the MS-13 gang.

Investigators identified the victims on Friday as Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, Jefferson Villalobos, 18, Jorge Tigre, 18, and Justin Llivicura, 16, according to Pix 11.

The bodies were found Wednesday near a soccer field inside Recreation Village Town Park located on Long Island.

Authorities said the murders, which represent one incident, are consistent with MS-13 which is known to have a strong presence in the area.

Referring to just one of the victims, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said, “He was beaten to death. Brutally. It wasn’t like they shot him and left it. They beat him to death brutally.”

Tigre’s brother, William, 21, said that his brother’s friend, Alex Ruiz, alerted him about the murders once authorities found the bodies.

William said that Ruiz was a member of MS-13. “He called me, the friend in MS-13, he called me… and told me my brother is here,” William said. “He said he saw my brother being killed. He told me my brother was here. He gave me this address.”

William said that he checked his brother’s computer and found messages that he sent that said, “I don’t want to do these things anymore. I want out.”

Commissioner Sini noted that MS-13 is notorious for extreme acts of violence and that this is a war.

“They engage in acts of violence; they engage in acts of savagery against folks who can’t defend themselves as well as others in our community,” Sini explained. “This is a long-term war and make no mistake about it – it’s a war.”

On Thursday night, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson said that MS-13 is a greater threat to lives of American citizens than ISIS.

“Unlike ISIS, MS-13 makes it hard to live in certain neighborhoods here in this country. Also unlike ISIS, there are a lot of them,” Tucker said. “MS-13 is fundamentally a foreign threat. Now, the administration is using a lot of firepower to defeat insurgents in the Middle East right now and good for them. But what about the insurgency right down the road from you here in America? Because that’s exactly what it is.”

Breitbart Texas reported last month that numerous MS-13 gang members, 10 of which were illegal aliens, were indicted for multiple murders in New York.

The MS-13 takeover of American streets is not restricted to just the Greater New York area.

Earlier this month Breitbart Texas reported on the savage murder of a teenager, Raymond Wood, in Virginia by three illegal aliens in MS-13. Wood’s uncle said, “His hands were cut off, his throat was cut, his tongue was pulled into his throat, he was stabbed 16 times, ran over three times.”

Breitbart Texas reported in March about two MS-13 members in Texas who were “charged [with] kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl and murdering another.” The violence was a part of satanic rituals that are commonly practiced by MS-13 gang members.

Investigators that specialize in gang violence say that MS-13 is recruiting children as early as the fifth grade.