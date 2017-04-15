Trump Administration’s First Immigrant Detention Center Goes Up in Texas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas is set to get its first immigrant detention center under the Trump administration after a private prison company announced that it won a multi-million-dollar contract with ICE.

The GEO group announced in a press release on Thursday that it has been awarded a contract by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the construction and operation of a 1,000-bed detention facility located in Conroe, Texas, which is just north of Houston.

Under the ten-year, $110 million-dollar contract with ICE, GEO is expected to, “design, finance, build, and operate the company-owned Facility.”

GEO has a long history of partnering with ICE spanning well over two decades.

“We are very appreciative of the continued confidence placed in our company by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said George C. Zoley, GEO’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The GEO group has a total of 23 facilities in the state of Texas which includes correctional centers, detention centers, residential reentries, and youth services.

According to GEO’s website, ICE is a client at four of the facilities in Texas.

The largest of the facilities that ICE has a contract for, the South Texas Detention Complex, is in Pearsall, Texas, which can house 1,904 detainees.

The other facilities are the Rio Grande Detention Center, located in Laredo with a capacity 1,900; Joe Corley Detention Facility, located in Conroe with a capacity 1,517; and Ector County Correctional Center, located in Odessa with a capacity 235.

