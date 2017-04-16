CARTEL TERROR: Gunmen Open Fire on Crowd in Mexican Resort Town

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A team of cartel gunmen began to fire indiscriminately into a crowd of tourists — killing two and injuring at least six others — in Mexico’s resort town of Acapulco. A young girl shot multiple times by the cartel gunmen died at a local hospital.

The attack took place Saturday night in the La Reyna park in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico’s Proceso reported. During the attack, the gunmen fired into a crowd killing a young man and injuring seven others. Soon after, a young girl shot by the assailants died at a local hospital.

According to Proceso, earlier in the day, gunmen torched multiple bars and a home in Ixtapa, another of Guerrero’s famed tourists’ destinations. The raging violence in Guerrero comes after government officials stepped up their military and police in preparation for Easter Week festivities. In Mexico, students do not get a Spring Break; however, most schools and businesses closed for the religious holiday of Easter.

As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, the once quiet resort town of Acapulco became a hotbed of cartel violence as numerous Mexican cartels continue to fight over control of the Mexican state of Guerrero. The state provides cartels with rural areas for the production of poppy plants, access to Acapulco’s shipping port, a tourist hub with local drug demand, as well as trade routes to Mexico City and other top trafficking destinations.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.