Illegal Alien Arrested For Trafficking Cocaine In North Carolina

North Carolina law enforcement officers arrested an illegal immigrant was arrested after he allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover cop.

Jose Humberto Espinoza-Eguia, a 36-years-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was working with his partner Abel Vega Alcantar, 40-years-old, when they sold an undercover police officer cocaine, according to the News Observer. Together, Espinoza-Eguia and Alcantar were planning on selling 28 to 200 grams of cocaine, police said.

Espinoza-Eguia was arrested by law enforcement at a convenience store nearby where he was living, while Alcantar was arrested at Espinoza-Eguia’s home.

Now, Espinoza-Eguia is facing deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. An immigration judge has already ordered Espinoza-Eguia be deported before the alleged crime. If Espinoza-Eguia is released from the Raleigh prison for any reason, ICE is expected to take full custody of the illegal immigrant.

Besides the drug trafficking charges, Espinoza-Eguia is being charged with selling cocaine, possessing cocaine with an intent to sell and using a vehicle to sell cocaine. An additional three felony charges have been filed against the illegal immigrant.

Espinoza-Eguia is being held on an $110,000 bail, while Alcantar is being held on a $150,000 bail.

Drug trafficking and drug sales in Raleigh are primarily controlled by the Mexican drug cartel known as the ‘Beltran-Leyva Organization,’ according to obtained by Breitbart Texas from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The Sinaloa Cartel also runs smaller operations in the city.

Other minor cartels use the community to traffic drugs throughout the region.

As Breitbart Texas previously reported, the Velasco Criminal Enterprise (VCE) operates drug rings in the Carolinas, Nevada, New Mexico and across the Rio Grande in Juarez.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.