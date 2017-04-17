Border Patrol K9 Finds 30 Pounds of Meth

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Border Patrol K9 agent in southwestern Arizona discovered 30 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs at an inland border checkpoint.

The agents assigned to the Yuma Sector observed a Dodge pickup truck approach the Interstate 8 inland border checkpoint located east of Yuma, Arizona. During a cursory check of the truck, a K9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drugs, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesman Justin Kallinger.

The agents conducted a secondary inspection on the truck. The inspection led to the discovery of drugs hidden inside a spare tire, officials stated. Agents also found drugs hidden under the truck’s seats.

The agents found 3 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

The agents arrested the driver of the Dodge pickup truck and identified him as a U.S. citizen. They did not disclose the driver’s identity in the official statement. Officials seized the truck and the drugs, estimated to be worth $327,000 in street value.

The suspect will be turned over to another federal law enforcement agency for possible prosecution under drug trafficking laws.

This area is well known for drug trafficking and human smuggling. In March, Breitbart Texas reported on a serious crash that occurred after human smugglers attempted to flee Border Patrol agents. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 78, near State Road 2. The driver refused to yield and led the agents on a high-speed chase. While attempting to evade arrest, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and rolled over. The driver received serious head trauma and torso injuries. His “human cargo” received minor injuries.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California, Kallinger stated. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.