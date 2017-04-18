Illegal Alien Arrested for Alleged Rape, Impregnating Pre-teen

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Authorities charged an illegal alien for first-degree statutory rape after he allegedly impregnated a now 13-year-old girl.

Law Enforcement officers responded to a call to Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, on February 21 after a 13-year-old gave birth, according to KMIZ.

On March 10, authorities received a DNA sample from the suspected father, 30-year-old Victor H. Estrada-Rosas. The paternity test later confirmed that Estrada-Rosas was the father, according to local reports.

Authorities arrested Estrada-Rosas on April 14 following an arrest warrant for first-degree statutory rape.

According to Mo. Rev. Stat. §§ 566.032: A person commits the offense of statutory rape in the first degree if he or she has sexual intercourse with another person who is less than fourteen years of age.

An immigration detainer was placed on Estrada-Rosas from Immigration and Customs Enforcement according to arrest records obtained by Breitbart Texas.

Estrada-Rosas is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court this week.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.