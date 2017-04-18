‘Lax Immigration Enforcement’ Led to MS-13 Growth, Sessions Says

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is echoing President Donald Trump’s sentiments toward the violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang, blaming “years of lax immigration enforcement” for their growing presence across the U.S.

Sessions made the comments during a meeting with law enforcement task forces handling crime syndicate issues, according to the LA Times:

“Because of an open border and years of lax immigration enforcement, MS-13 has been sending both recruiters and members to regenerate gangs that previously had been decimated, and smuggling members across the border as unaccompanied minors,” Sessions said. He added that “sanctuary cities dangerously undermine” attempts to battle the group. “Harboring criminal aliens only helps violent gangs like MS-13,” Sessions said.

Sessions also noted the brutality of the MS-13 gang, saying “they are not content to simply ruin the lives of adults — MS-13 recruits in our high schools, our middle schools and even our elementary schools.”

Sessions’ remarks are a close resemblance to those of Trump’s, who most recently slammed previous administration’s immigration enforcement for allowing the MS-13 gang to take root in the U.S., as Breitbart News reported.

“The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S,” Trump said on Twitter. “We are removing them fast!”

The MS-13 gang made headlines this week after four young men, including an honor roll student, were found dead in a park in Central Islip, New York, with law enforcement tracing the murders back to the criminal organization.

Previously, the Center for Immigration Studies has reported how the mass immigration of unaccompanied illegal immigrant children into communities like Brentwood, New York have led to the region becoming a breeding for the MS-13 gang.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.