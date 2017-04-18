Seattle Doling Legal Aid for Illegal Aliens

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Taxpayers in Seattle will soon be paying for illegal aliens to receive legal services against deportation charges in federal court.

The Seattle City Council has allocated $1 million to be distributed to non-profit organizations aligned with the open borders lobby to cover legal expenses, the Seattle Times reports.

The neighboring Metropolitan King County Council passed a similar allocation, vowing to distribute $750,000 for legal services.

The decision comes as a new report found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has made swift changes to immigration courts, seeking deportations for almost every illegal alien, Breitbart Texas reported Tuesday.

Taxpayers in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles County and Chicago, Illinois, are now paying for legal services as well, Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.