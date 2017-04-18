Sex Offender Cuffed Again Six Days after Deportation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant sex offender was arrested again in Texas after being deported from the U.S. six days prior.

Gabriel Liahut-Hernandez, 43-years-old of Mexico, was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol after he was deported out of Hidalgo County, Texas earlier this month, according to Valley Central News.

“Record checks revealed the Defendant was formally Deported/Excluded from the United States on April 7, 2017, through Hidalgo, Texas,” the criminal complaint against Liahut-Hernandez states.

Back in October 2015, Liahut-Hernandez was arrested and convicted for sexual battery and was sentenced to more than 900 days in a U.S. prison, before being deported back to his native Mexico by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Liahut-Hernandez faces federal immigration charges for illegally re-entering the U.S. The criminal illegal immigrant is in ICE custody and is awaiting an immigration hearing.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.