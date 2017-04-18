U.S. Border Officials Suspected of Working with Drug Smugglers, Says Border Patrol Council President

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A top Border Patrol agent and president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) has alleged that Border Patrol management in Montana’s Havre Sector are suspected of being corrupt and ordering miles of border unpatrolled in an intentional effort to help drug smugglers. The agent, Brandon Judd, made the shocking assertions in response to a Breitbart Texas exclusive “Officials Defy Trump’s Promises: 40 Miles of Border Ordered Unpatrolled” and were made on Breitbart’s SIRIUS XM morning radio show.

Agent Judd, as president of the NBPC, asserted:

“They [Border Patrol managers] started assigning agents to one zone instead of letting them patrol the entire border. What this did was it left 40 miles just completely open. Which then allows anybody to cross the border without being detected, without being found. Again, who knows what came across the border during that period of time: narcotics, weapons, illegal aliens and who knows from where … this is something that we saw during the Obama-era and was something that we definitely didn’t think was going to happen in the Trump-era.”

Agent Judd continued:

“I’ve been in contact with the highest levels of management and they’re looking into it. It’s believed that this is due to corruption. That management is making the decision to pull agents out of certain zones to allow contraband to come across the border … this is being looked at that that’s what this is about.”

Listen to Border Patrol Agent Judd’s interview below:

(Disclosure: Breitbart Texas sponsored the Green Line podcast for the NBPC in an effort to provide a platform for agents to inform the public about the realities on the border and what Border Patrol agents face. Director Brandon Darby received an award from the Laredo chapter of the NBPC for his work in helping to defend and bring a voice to Border Patrol agents. Breitbart News assisted in covering funeral costs for a slain Border Patrol agent previously.)