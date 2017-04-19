Sessions on Booted DREAMer: ‘Everyone Is Subject to Being Deported’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending the deportation of a four-time convicted illegal immigrant DREAMer who applied for protection under the Obama-era ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ DACA program.

As Breitbart News reported, 23-year-old illegal immigrant Juan Manuel Montes was deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after having four criminal convictions, one for shoplifting and three others for driving without a license.

Despite Montes’ believing that he was protected as an illegal immigrant under DACA, Sessions told Fox News’ Jenna Lee the days of the Obama Administration’s lax enforcement are over.

“DACA enrollees are not being targeted, I don’t know why this individual was picked up,” Sessions said on the case. “Everybody in the country illegally is subject to being deported, so people come here and they stay here a few years and somehow they think they are not subject to being deported – well, they are.”

“Our priority is to end the lawlessness at the border, stop the additional flow of illegals into the country, then to prioritize those who have gotten in trouble with the law, recent arrivals, people who have been deported previously, drug dealers and other criminal activists,” Sessions said. “They need to be deported first.”

“But we can’t promise people who are here unlawfully that they aren’t going to be deported,” Sessions reiterated.

The Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration remains popular with American voters.

In a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, as Breitbart Texas reported, 45 percent of likely voters said illegal immigrants with children born in the U.S. should not be exempt from deportation. Only 37 percent disagreed.

Across party lines, deportations of illegal immigrants with children remains popular, with 62 percent of Republicans supporting the action, along with 30 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of American voters who are not affiliated with either major political party.

In order to speed-up the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants, Sessions is relocating 50 immigration judges to detention centers, and asking to hire an additional 75, as Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.