DHS: Border Wall Construction Will ‘Move Forward’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The construction of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border is pushing ahead, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly said.

In an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, Kelly, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, reassured Americans that border wall construction will soon be underway.

“I think something in the neighborhood of 100 companies from across the nation have shown interest and are starting to put together their prototypes,” Kelly said. “Of course, contracting is a pretty complicated business in the federal government, unfortunately. Too complicated. But I think by late spring, early summer we’ll have some prototypes.”

Kelly visited the southern border in Texas and California with Sessions, where they met with U.S. Border Patrol agents and local officials about the necessity for the border wall.

Earlier this month, Breitbart Texas reported how the House GOP, along with House Democrats, had been potentially looking to drop funding for the infrastructure, despite the majority of Americans supporting an end to illegal immigration through the southern border.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, in a statement to The Hill, seemed to concede that border wall funding would not be included in the GOP budget, saying the funds would come at a later date.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.