Illegal Alien Charged for Alleged Rape, Murder of Sanctuary City Woman

Investigators say that an illegal alien sexually assaulted the victim and strangled her to death.

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday and was charged with the first-degree murder of Tiffany Thrasher, 33. Other charges Mejia-Maya faces include home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to CBS Chicago.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) filed a detainer on Bulmaro Mejia-Maya after his arrest by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on April 19, 2017,” ICE said in an email to Breitbart Texas.

Thrasher was found dead in her apartment by police after her friends requested a well-being check on her for missing Easter services.

Investigators say that Mejia-Maya lived in the same apartment complex as Thrasher although it was not clear if the two had met.

Authorities say they tied Mejia-Maya to the murder based on physical evidence discovered and on interviews in which Mejia-Maya made “incriminating statements.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has openly welcomed illegal aliens to his “sanctuary city.”

“We are still and always will be a welcoming city whether you’re an immigrant from Poland or Pakistan, Ireland or India, Mexico or Moldova where my grandfather came. If you believe in the America dream we welcome you to Chicago,” Emanuel said.

Emanuel has gone so far as to create a new ID program to ensure that illegal aliens get government services without exposing their identities to federal authorities.

“The new program was unveiled at a Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday, and it protects illegal aliens from federal oversight by not collecting any copies of identification documents presented when illegals apply for the identification card,” Breitbart previously reported.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.