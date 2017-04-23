5 Border Horrors Establishment Media Mostly Ignore

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The brutality that comes from the open border between the U.S. and Mexico is often unreported or never brought up again after an initial report by news outlets in both countries — Mexican journalists often lose their lives for such reporting; U.S. journalists simply avoid such reports for political reasons. Even in the cases where establishment media have covered the horrors, they do not include the previous reports in current news or discussions about border issues. Let’s look at five egregious examples.

1. “Rape trees” exist in remote regions of southern Texas and extend as far as 90 miles from the border.

Brooks County, Texas, is a remote area surrounding a secondary Border Patrol checkpoint nearly 100 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Mexican cartel-linked human smugglers attempt to take groups of migrants around the checkpoint — often marching them 2-3 days in immense heat through dense brush so that they can reach a stash house. The smugglers’ culture takes pride in raping any of the migrants the smuggler deems as attractive and the rapist will often tie a garment from the victim, such a a bra, on the tree under which the rape occurred. Police and federal agents refer to these bra-vested trees as “rape trees.”

2. The bodies of dead migrants are often found half-eaten by animals in remote border regions of Texas and Arizona.

Authorities routinely find the dead bodies of migrants in The Rio Grande Sector of Texas and in the Tucson Sector of Arizona. In one Texas county, the remains of 552 migrants were discovered in a 10-year period. The Ajo area of the Tucson Sector also sees a large number of bodies discovered. Though these incidents have been reported, they are often not included in current discussions about border security or the pros and cons of changing aspects of border security.

3. Migrants who cross the border without a Mexican cartel’s permission can be subject to beatings and sodomy as retribution for crossing the cartel’s “turf” on U.S. soil.

In August 2015, an illegal immigrant crossed through Sinaloa Cartel territory without permission in an effort to illegally enter the U.S. A cartel scout saw the man and ordered a SUV with four gunmen to intercept him. The event occurred near Tucson, Arizona. The illegal immigrant was hospitalized and medical staff spent hours in surgery removing shards of wood from the man’s rectum. He had been severely beaten by the gunmen and sodomized.

4. The bodies of dead migrants have ended up thrown into mass graves in Texas without ever having been identified.

This horror occurred in the same Brooks County mentioned previously in this piece. Forensic anthropologists from several universities were horrified to discover that this was occurring and that some were buried in piles and others were buried in kitchen trash bags.

5. Families in Central America often put their daughters on birth control before their illegal journey to the U.S. because there is the expectation of multiple rapes along the way.

As Breitbart Texas previously reported:

Women and young girls from Central America are routinely given birth control or morning after pills by their mothers in anticipation of the likely sexual assaults that will occur on their illicit journey to the United States.

These females are often raped immediately upon making it to their first stop once they arrive in a Mexican stash house from Guatemala. They then are shipped to the U.S.-Mexico border, usually to Reynosa, Mexico, immediately south of McAllen, Texas. In the process of making it from the first stash house to the second, the women and young girls are often sexually assaulted or raped again by the smuggler–or group of smugglers–taking them between the two locations. The sexual assaults and rapes then often happen again in the second Mexican stash house of their journey.

They are then trickled into the U.S. across the porous border and brought to a third stash house in a U.S. border town, usually in or near McAllen, Texas. They are often sexually assaulted or raped again by the operator of the stash house, if they are deemed attractive by the criminals operating the clandestine facility. They are stockpiled until the cartel wants to send a large load of narcotics across the Rio Grande. The cartel then sends a large load of humans across in one area and then a drug load across in another.

Once the human beings are in Texas, another smuggler then picks up the women and young girls and drives them with a coyote to a point along Highway 281 just before the Border patrol checkpoint immediately south of Falfurrias, Texas. The checkpoint is approximately 85 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

This shocking report is not just from Breitbart alone, as even the Huffington Post reports that 80 percent of female migrants are raped or sexually assaulted on the journey from Central America to the U.S.

