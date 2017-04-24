Three Mexican Nationals Charged for Human Smuggling

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Three Mexican nationals have been charged with transporting and harboring five illegal aliens across the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Luis Cesar Avalos-Hernandez, 32; Alvaro Cruz-Suarez, 27; and Giovanni Arrelola-Villalobos, 21, all of whom are illegal immigrants, are accused of holding others at their Houston-area residence, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) news release.

After ICE agents responded to a complaint, they found the trio at a house which they claimed was their residence. In a back room, ICE agents found five illegal immigrants who had their shoes taken from them.

Two of the five illegal immigrants found told ICE they were walking through Texas near the southern border for multiple days when Cruz-Suarez and Avalos-Hernandez picked them up in a white truck.

The charges also claim that the three illegal immigrant Mexican nationals “guarded” the other five, taking their shoes and a phone. Further, the charges accuse Arrelola-Villalobos of threatening at least one with a rifle.

ICE agents also discovered three firearms, a stolen rifle, and documents filled with names, dollar amounts, and locations.

The white pick-up truck allegedly used to transport the illegal immigrants was found at the residence as well. The vehicle was reported stolen in October 2016.

ICE says the five illegal immigrants are nationals of Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras. Altogether, the eight individuals are being held at the Houston Immigration Service Processing Center and face potential deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.