Texas Sheriff Deputy’s Children, Home, Car Fired On in Shooting ‘Attack’

A gunman fired shots at an East Texas sheriff deputy’s children, patrol car, and home in a late-night “attack” and “deadly conduct incident.” The attacker fired multiple rounds at the deputy’s family, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

While the deputy sat at home with her two children on Saturday, Webb said a suspect fired multiple rounds into the two-year Upshur County sheriff deputy’s home. The bullets barely missed her children, as well as at her personal vehicle. Her patrol unit took several rounds as well, according to the Longview-News Journal.

After penetrating the home, one of the rounds fired by the suspect stopped just short of wounding one of her children. The bullet stopped in the clothes the child was wearing. An additional round missed the deputy’s second child, hitting the chair the child was sitting in while they played video games. Neither of the two children were harmed in the shooting attack.

Webb told local media during a press conference that his office is looking into the attack as a potential “retaliation” against the deputy.

“Due to the amount of damage done to the patrol car, investigators are looking into the likelihood of a retaliation motive on the part of the persons having recent interaction with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office or one of its deputies,” Webb told reporters at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

“It saddens me that this has occurred in this county and has targeted your law enforcement agency and our front-line deputies,” Webb said. “I know that the citizens will stand with us so that the persons who did this are brought to justice. This cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Webb would not identify the sheriff’s deputy targeted in the attack, and also refused to disclose how many rounds were fired at the woman’s home, children and vehicles.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says suspects arrested and charged for the attack will be facing attempted capital murder charges, along with charges of retaliation and aggravated assault against a public servant.

“It was an attack on the county as a whole, and the state of Texas,” the sheriff concluded. “This is not going to be tolerated, and we are going to prosecute these folks to the extent of the law.”