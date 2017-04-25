Texas Teacher Admits to Three-Way Sex With High Schoolers, Say Police

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Texas teacher accused of having sexual relations with multiple high school students, admitted to these lascivious improprieties, even divulging she had three-way sex with two teenagers, according to an arrest warrant released on Monday.

Officers took into custody Heather Lee Robertson, 38, a kindergarten teacher in the Hudson Independent School District, on Saturday, April 22. According to police documents, she stands accused of having sex with a total of four high school male students. Police charged her with four counts of improper relationship between educator and student, The Lufkin Daily News reported. If convicted, Robertson faces up to 20 years in prison.

The details of this case unraveled when, on April 20, a Hudson ISD police officer received a tip allegedly linking Robertson sexually to two high school students. Their identities and ages remain unknown. According to the Lufkin newspaper, the officer opened an investigation and interviewed the teens. One said his relationship with Robertson began as “chatting and sexting” over Snapchat shortly after spring break, which led to Robertson inviting him to her apartment for sexual intercourse. He told her he had a friend with him and asked if it was “okay” that the friend tagged along. The student told the officer, Robertson approved both boys coming to her home. They arrived to find her on the couch “vaping,” according to the warrant. This teen said they all chit-chatted for a few minutes after which Robertson instructed them to follow her into the bedroom where she took off her clothes and had three-way sex with the two teens.

These youths then told the officer about two other male high school students possibly involved with Robertson. Officers spoke to these other boys, who said they had sex with her at the apartment several times. Reportedly, the teens snuck out of their homes, and Robertson picked them up to bring them to her residence. One of these boys said his improper relationship with the teacher started over the same social media app.

In a subsequent police interview, Robertson admitted to all of the allegations and even told officers the first sexual encounter took place in late 2016 and the last happened on April 14, according to the arrest warrant. Robertson added that recently she became a heavy drinker and did not always remember the details of these sexual encounters, KTRE reported. On Thursday morning, Hudson ISD Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker learned about this situation. That afternoon, Robertson resigned.

No doubt, teachers crossing the line sexually with students continue to plague Texas classrooms. DeEtta Culbertson, Texas Education Agency (TEA) spokeswoman, told Breitbart Texas the agency opened 159 of these cases between September 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017.

By comparison, the TEA opened 123 cases during the entire 2008-09 academic year. These numbers rose steadily over the years: 2009-10, 141 cases; 2010-11, 152; 2011-12, 156; 2012-13, 163; and 2013-14, 179. In 2014-15, the TEA accounted for a disconcerting 188 instances, which lead Senate Education Committee members to meet and seek policy solutions plus assess the role of social media in fostering this troubling educator behavior.

The 2015-16 school year, though, marked an all-time high of 222 cases, Breitbart Texas reported. So startling the numbers, the TEA asked state lawmakers to fund nearly $400,000 in their 2018-19 academic budget for hiring two investigators and one administrator to better tackle the problem.

This legislative session, state Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), authored Senate Bill 7 to crack down on this schoolhouse epidemic. In March, the upper house voted unanimously for this bill, which since moved onto the House Education Committee. On April 12, they voted 7-to-0 with 4 absent for advancing SB 7 through the legislature’s lower chamber.

Merrill Hope, a member of the original Breitbart Texas team