Illegal Immigrant Teen Charged for Alleged Sibling Rape

The teen from Guatemala reportedly said “he knew it was wrong,” but allegedly decided to rape his 8-year-old stepsister anyway.

Authorities with the Chattanooga Police Department arrested Guatemalan National Diego Tomas-Tomas, 19, on Monday and charged him for allegedly raping his 9-year-old stepsister, according to court documents obtained by Breitbart Texas.

The police initially were notified of the then-alleged rape on June 6, 2016, after they received a report through an abuse hotline. The victim, his stepsister, 8-years-old at the time, gave a descriptive account of the assault.

She said that Tomas allegedly performed the violent sexual acts in the presence of their shared siblings.

Chattanooga Police made multiple attempts to contact Tomas, but were unsuccessful. In April, police managed to contact an uncle who promised to supply Tomas for official questioning.

Tomas reportedly required an interpreter during the interview.

During the interview, he reportedly admitted to raping his stepsister and stated that he knew it was wrong.

Tomas’ statement to investigators was consistent with the account given by the victim and her younger brothers. Tomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Ryan Saavedra is a contributor for Breitbart Texas and can be found on Twitter at @RealSaavedra.