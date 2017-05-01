Border Patrol Agents Bust Hearse Full of Weed

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Border Patrol agents found tens of thousands of dollars-worth of marijuana stashed inside a hearse.

Willcox Border Patrol Agents arrested a 28-year-old U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle 67 pounds of marijuana into the United States from Mexico on Saturday evening, CBP Arizona reported.

Agents working at the State Route 80 Immigration Checkpoint near Tombstone stopped the hearse and after further investigation, decided to inspect the vehicle. During questioning, agents noticed several inconsistencies in the suspect’s story at which point they decided to bring in a Border Patrol K-9 to check the vehicle for possible narcotics.

The service dog alerted agents to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and after searching the hearse, found multiple bricks of marijuana hidden inside a casket worth an estimated $33,000.

The driver attempted to mask the smell of the marijuana by mixing the bricks in with bags of manure.

Border Patrol agents seized the vehicle after placing the man under arrest for alleged narcotics smuggling.

