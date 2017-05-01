Seven Police Officers Shot, Killed in Detroit Since September

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Seven police officers in Detroit, Michigan, have been either shot or killed in the line of duty since September 2016.

The Sunday shooting of a Detroit police officer marked the seventh time a cop had been targeted, according to WXYZ News. In that incident, a police officer was shot in the head by a suspect after police had responded to a domestic violence call.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at the officers, hitting one of them in the head. The suspect was shot and killed following a gunfire exchange. The wounded police officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent immediate surgery and is in critical condition.

Back in September, Sgt. Kenneth Steil was shot in the shoulder and later died while chasing 21-year-old Maurice Cromer. Later, officer Myron Jarrett was in the process of arresting a driver when he was hit and killed by a vehicle passing by.

In November, an officer at Wayne State University, Collin Rose, stopped an individual who was on a bike when he was shot and killed. Later, in March, two officers were patrolling a region of Detroit for drugs when they were shot by a suspect. Police believe the suspect who shot the two officers, also shot Rose.

Then, last month, a man accidentally shot a police officer with a shotgun thinking he was being burglarized. The officer had been responding to a burglary call when he arrived at the scene was shot by the 19-year-old.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.