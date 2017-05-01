Video: ‘Dear Jesus, Please Let This Baby Breathe,’ Says Rescuer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a dramatic video, average citizens risked their lives to pull a baby from a pickup truck that rolled over in a raging flash flood. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” one rescuer prayed.

Good Samaritans can be seen wading into strong currents to rescue an infant trapped in an overturned Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The incident occurred following torrential rains and a tornado that left four people dead and more than 50 injured, WFAA ABC8 reported. The rollover happened near the east Texas town of Canton, about 60 miles east of Dallas.

Tom Mitchell came upon the truck and discovered a man trapped inside with a toddler and infant.

Mitchell said the current was so strong; rescuers were unable to open the doors. After discovering he could not open the doors, he began filming the dramatic video above as others jumped in.

Eventually, the efforts of five or six rescuers paid off, and limp body of the infant is pulled from the truck.

“The infant is white, going blue-ish gray.” Mitchell can be heard explaining. “No color at all and the eyes were not focused when I looked down at her.”

Mitchell put the phone in his pocket and began to help the infant. “This baby is gonna die if we don’t start CPR fast,” Mitchell said he had a bad feeling the baby would not survive. “This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it,” he said. “No reaction, nothing is happening.”

Then a woman stepped up and prayed, “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe. Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.”

“Well the first prayer she said, I felt a response in that child,” Mitchell said. Then he and the other rescuers began to help the toddler who also responded positively.

On Sunday, the father of the infant said they were all doing much better. “Update on Addy bug,” the father said in a statement posted on the hospital’s social media page. “(S)he is stable and doing much better. Still under sedation but pulling the breathing tube in the morning to see if she can do it on her own.”

When asked why he shared the dramatic video, Mitchell responded, “I think it shows how the community and strangers all come together.”