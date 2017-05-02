Twice-deported Honduran Admits to Kidnapping, Raping Woman

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant, who had already been deported out of the U.S. twice, admitted to kidnapping and raping a woman while he traveled from Missouri to New Jersey.

José Amaya-Vasquez, 32, pleaded guilty in a Camden, New Jersey, federal court for one count of kidnapping his former girlfriend and a second count for “interstate domestic violence,” according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

Back in February 2005, Amaya-Vasquez tried to enter the U.S. illegally, but was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Though Amaya-Vasquez was supposed to appear in immigration court for the charge, he never showed, and was ordered to be deported.

Then in June 2014, Amaya-Vasquez was arrested by the Kansas City Police Department after he allegedly “threw a comb at the victim and pushed her into a table,” according to the DOJ. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later deported Amaya-Vasquez to Honduras.

Months later, Amaya-Vasquez was arrested by CBP agents Eagle Pass, Texas, after he once again illegally entered the U.S. After pleading guilty to illegal re-entry, Amaya-Vasquez was deported for the second time by ICE, and was banned from entering the country for 20 years.

In January 2015, Amaya-Vasquez re-entered the U.S. through the U.S.-Mexico Border, he admitted in federal court.

Months later, the illegal immigrant found his ex-girlfriend in Independence, Missouri, forcing himself into her car by threatening her with a knife. Amaya-Vasquez then duct-taped the woman’s mouth, taking her and her 2-year-old son to an abandoned home, where he raped her at knifepoint.

Amaya-Vasquez later drove the woman and her son toward New York, stopping in Ohio and New Jersey along the way to rape her in motel rooms.

While in New Jersey, Amaya-Vasquez was arrested by law enforcement officials, where he remains in custody. The illegal immigrant is now facing life in prison and a potential $500,000 fine for all the charges.

If Amaya-Vasquez is released from prison for any reason, he will be deported by ICE to Honduras.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.