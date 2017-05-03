MS-13 Gang ‘Grips’ New York Community, Report Says

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The MS-13 gang is gripping a Long Island, New York, neighborhood after enduring years of unaccompanied minor illegal immigrant children placed in the region.

An Associated Press report shines a light on an issue few mainstream media outlets have reported on–the infestation of Brentwood by the violent MS-13 criminal gang:

Late at night, when helicopters thrum overhead and spotlights beam down onto lawns, many people here know exactly what’s going on. “You just think, ‘Oh, God, whose child is it now?'” said Stephanie Spezia, a longtime resident of this suburb in the heart of Long Island that’s caught in the grip of a violent street gang with Central American ties, MS-13. MS-13 has been blamed for a trail of 11 corpses of mostly young people discovered in woods and vacant lots in Brentwood and neighboring Central Islip since the start of the school year.

The AP report also notes the fears parents now face in the region, scared to even let their kids out of the house to go to school after a number of murders of students who were brutally killed:

Some parents say they’re afraid to let their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member, especially a refusal to join, can mean death. After one high school warned parents not to let their kids wear anything gang-affiliated, gang members started deciding on a daily basis what colors were off-limits, leaving students to guess what not to wear.

As Breitbart Texas has chronicled, the MS-13 gang primarily took root in the area of Brentwood as the placement of unaccompanied minor illegal immigrant children were dropped into the region.

From 2015 to 2016, alone, the placement of unaccompanied illegal immigrant children grew by more than 100 percent in Brentwood.

Brentwood has seen a booming El Salvadorian population in an area that was once primarily working class, Puerto Rican-Americans.

Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) now says that there are more than 200 members of the MS-13 gang living on Long Island, making it the capital of MS-13 in the U.S.

Since the death of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, two teenage girls who were targeted and brutally beaten to death with baseball bats by MS-13 members, Mickens’ father, according to the AP, has decided to run for the local school board as he hopes for change in the region.

“People, they missed the opportunity to know a really great person,” Rob Mickens said of his daughter Nisa. “They would have loved to know her.”

